American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. American Woodmark has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.25.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.