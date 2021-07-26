American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMNB. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday.

NASDAQ AMNB traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.32. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

