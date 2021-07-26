American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 78,726 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,954,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after buying an additional 1,575,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

NYSE:AEO opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

