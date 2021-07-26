American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,303 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 56,798 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

