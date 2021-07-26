Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,850.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,183.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,656.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,425.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

