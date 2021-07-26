Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,183.17.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $36.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,693.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,425.67. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

