Alzamend Neuro, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 26th (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro’s (NASDAQ:ALZN) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 26th. Alzamend Neuro had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $5.73 on Monday. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 14,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 123,700 shares of company stock worth $1,067,553.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

