Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTPBU. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of GTPBU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

