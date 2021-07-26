Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $406,000 Investment in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $19,464,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $8,361,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Zhihu Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.