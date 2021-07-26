Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $184.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.83. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

