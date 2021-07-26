Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 14,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,665.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,667.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.