Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s 2nd Largest Position

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $321,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2,660.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,667.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

