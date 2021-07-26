Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,952 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $182.41 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $184.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

