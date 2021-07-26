Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $30,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $182.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $184.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

