Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given a $138.67 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.11.
ALLE stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.47. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.