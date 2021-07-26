Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given a $138.67 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.11.

ALLE stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.47. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

