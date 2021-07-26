Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

KERN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.13). Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Akerna by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the first quarter worth $777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 12.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Akerna in the first quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

