AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $38.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million.

AGFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

