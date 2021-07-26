Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.37

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.37 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

AGPYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $7.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s payout ratio is 49.00%.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

