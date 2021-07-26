Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,996. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. Analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

