Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/12/2021 – Affiliated Managers Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $167.00.

7/7/2021 – Affiliated Managers Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $246.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $213.00.

7/6/2021 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.65. 1,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.84. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

