Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Financial Contrast

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Surmodics and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Surmodics currently has a consensus price target of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.16%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Surmodics.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 6.86% 7.00% 5.56% Aethlon Medical N/A -63.76% -57.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surmodics and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $94.86 million 8.03 $1.12 million $0.13 422.46 Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 128.51 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -8.49

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surmodics beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The Vitro Diagnostics segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.