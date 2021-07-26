Aeternity (AE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.35 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Aeternity has a market cap of $32.93 million and $7.35 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,599,135 coins and its circulating supply is 340,778,192 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.