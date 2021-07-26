Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $727.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

