AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,675 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

