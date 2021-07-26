Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Down 1.8%

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.12 and last traded at C$20.16. 72,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 233,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.79%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

