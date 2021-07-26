Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of AEGXF stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.31. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

