Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 467,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,621,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

