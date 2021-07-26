Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 34,670 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,670 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $100.85. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

