Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 297,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $23.43.

