Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

FBND stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,541. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

