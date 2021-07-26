AdEx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00861936 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.