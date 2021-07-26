Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABOS. Bank of America began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ABOS opened at $17.08 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

