Actinium Price Reaches $0.0257 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Actinium has a total market cap of $850,812.60 and $12,802.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,132,300 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

