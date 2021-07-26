Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $818.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,939. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

