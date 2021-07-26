A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Up to $47.33

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.33, but opened at $48.92. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 957 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $553.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $53,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

