A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRK opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $527.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $661,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $53,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

