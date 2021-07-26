95,411 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BJAN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. 744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,592. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62.

