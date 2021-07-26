$94.22 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post sales of $94.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $54.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $399.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.28 million to $420.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $577.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 281 shares of company stock valued at $449,940 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after buying an additional 130,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,068,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL stock opened at $1,499.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,521.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

