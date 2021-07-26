$9.12 Million in Sales Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce sales of $9.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.83 million and the highest is $9.41 million. iCAD posted sales of $5.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $40.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $58.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

iCAD stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 49,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,059. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in iCAD during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in iCAD during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iCAD during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.