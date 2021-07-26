8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. 629,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,583. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

