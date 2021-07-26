$893.82 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce sales of $893.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $922.18 million and the lowest is $865.47 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

