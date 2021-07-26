85,817,716 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Bought by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,817,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,664,000. Bumble accounts for about 10.4% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. BTIG Research began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Bumble stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

