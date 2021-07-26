8,290 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

