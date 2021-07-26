$8.23 Million in Sales Expected for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will report sales of $8.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 2,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $941.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 3.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

