$758.16 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce $758.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.53 million and the highest is $770.88 million. Stantec reported sales of $686.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

