$732.46 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report sales of $732.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.21 million. Comerica reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 968,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

