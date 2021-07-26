$704.53 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report $704.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $716.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $719.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. 12,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In other news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,749 shares of company stock worth $1,136,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

