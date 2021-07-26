$70.49 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report $70.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.63 million. Navigator reported sales of $67.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $354.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.19 million to $359.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $450.06 million, with estimates ranging from $434.57 million to $465.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%.

NVGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Navigator by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. 36,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $542.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

