69,604 Shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Bought by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

