632,987 Shares in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 632,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.19% of Micro Focus International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $554,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 77.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Micro Focus International stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,896. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.